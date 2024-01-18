Hodag Dome Walking Challenge encouraging people to keep active

It can be hard to stick to any New Year's resolution, but thanks to a little creativity, people in Rhinelander might have found a good way to stay on track.

Many are taking part in the Hodag Dome Walking Challenge where people can choose to walk 25, 50, or 100 miles through the end of February.

Participants can walk anywhere and there is a little bit of incentive.

For a $10 participation fee you receive either a Hodag Dome t-shirt or a pint glass and for $15 participants get a long sleeved Hodag Dome t-shirt.

When it's bitter cold and in the negative digits, one woman said the dome is a big help.

"In the dome it's wonderful. You don't have to worry about slipping and falling or freezing," said Rhinelander resident Linda Lukarich. "I mean you can dress for the weather, but you can't dress for the ice and walking with boots on is a lot harder than sneakers."

Another walker appreciated the health benefits.

"It's nice to go early. I just feel like I've accomplished something. I know it's good for me," said Rhinelander resident Amy Swearingen. "I come from a family with some potential heart problems and stuff, so I just feel like I'm doing the right thing for myself."

If anything else, with a lot of people at the dome, it provides an opportunity for making friends and catching up with old ones.

You can still sign up for the challenge through the end of January.