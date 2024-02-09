Heart diseases is found in higher rates among Native Americans. There are steps everyone can take to reduce their risk.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans.

More than one-third of Native American deaths attributed to cardiovascular disease occur before age 65.

In Forest County, for example, CDC data shows the death rate for heart disease is of people age 35+ is 344 per 100,000. For Native Americans in Forest County, that rate is 464 per 100,000.

Dr. Anupama Joseph is a non-invasive cardiologist at the University of Wisconsin.

“My primary focus is in cardiovascular disease prevention and in health equities and health disparities,” she said.

She visits the Forest County Potawatomi Community four times a year to host a preventive cardiology clinic.

Joseph says along with heart disease, obesity and diabetes are also found in higher rates among Native Americans.

Those two diseases can contribute to heart disease, all of which Joseph says are “long term consequences of intergenerational trauma and the effects of colonialism.”

“Commodity foods, which are mostly all the things that I, as a cardiologist, tell my patients not to eat. Canned meats, flour, sugar, anything processed were kind of the commodity foods that native populations were forced to eat,” said Joesph. “That in large part over generations has definitely contributed to higher rates of obesity, overweight, and diabetes, more so than in the general population.”

Joseph’s focus is on the things people can do to prevent heart disease and she stresses it’s never too early for anyone to start these things.

Her recommendations include annual health screenings by your medical provider, knowing your family’s medical history, and a healthy lifestyle which includes regular exercise and eating healthy.

She tells patients to follow the 90%/10% or 80%/20% rule.

“What I tell people to do is kind of shop around the perimeter of the grocery store. You know, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, lean meats, fish, things like that, and really avoiding those things that are in boxes, bags, freezers, things that have a lot of additives, salts. Things like that are definitely less healthy, but those can be enjoyed in moderation,” said Joseph.

She also encourages people to have someone as their designated health advocate. Joesph says when she meets with patients there is often times a need to compromise to help them reach their goals.

“I always recommend that you have or identify someone who's your own health advocate, who, again, just having another set of ears and someone who's been able to advocate for you and knows your preferences and your wishes and your beliefs is always helpful,” said Joseph.