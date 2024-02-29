Extra help for those trying to quit tobacco products

The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line will offer some extra help for those who want to stop using tobacco products.

The Quit Line has sent a free two-week starter kit of nicotine patches, lozenges, or gum to eligible tobacco users for some time.

Now, for a limited time, the Quit Line will offer eight weeks of free medication.

People can register for confidential Quit Line services 24/7 in any of three ways: call 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669), text READY to 34191, or visit WiQuitLine.org.

Coaches with the quit line can help people develop a plan to change their tobacco use.