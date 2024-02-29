© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Extra help for those trying to quit tobacco products

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 29, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST
Woman Stopping Cigarette From Falling On Desk With Wooden Blocks
Andrey Popov/Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com
/
272096820
Woman Stopping Cigarette From Falling On Desk With Wooden Blocks

The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line will offer some extra help for those who want to stop using tobacco products.

The Quit Line has sent a free two-week starter kit of nicotine patches, lozenges, or gum to eligible tobacco users for some time.

Now, for a limited time, the Quit Line will offer eight weeks of free medication.

People can register for confidential Quit Line services 24/7 in any of three ways: call 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669), text READY to 34191, or visit WiQuitLine.org.

Coaches with the quit line can help people develop a plan to change their tobacco use.
Tags
Health tobaccovapingsmokingquit smokingWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content