Study finds increase in alcohol related deaths for women

A study from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, found that women saw a 50% greater increase than men in alcohol related deaths.

Linda Larson Schlitz works with women across Central Wisconsin to reverse this disturbing trend, and said the biggest problem that women in the area face, is a lack of adequate resources.

Schlitz said, "The lack of mental health care, the lack of support. We do have a lot of support in Northcentral, but you've got to go through the mental health system through the county to get some of that."

She says major events like the Covid-19 Pandemic, only added fuel to the fire. Schlitz said, "The pandemic made it much worse. Especially for stay-at-home moms, retired women, and we have found that those who are women of faith have a much harder time reaching out as well as professionals."

Schlitz said it's not just on the women to seek treatment, adding that there's plenty of work communities can do to help women with alcohol related issues, saying, "Diagnosis, treatment, housing, and support, are some of the real keys, and getting rid of the stigma.'

A former addict herself, Schlitz works with women battling alcohol abuse all the time, and says she uses one four letter work to help them overcome it: hope.

She said, "My main thing is hope. I truly believe that if people understood their God-given purpose, what they're on this earth for, and they started to do it and love it, they'd have a reason to get up in the morning and don't drink."

Schlitz said that one of the best ways to recover from alcohol abuse, it to not go it alone. Whether it's attending AA meetings, going to therapy, or seeking guidance from loved ones, she says teamwork is the key.

If you are dealing with alcoholism and want to seek help, you can call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 211.