Content matters when considering how much screen time kids have

Technology is something most Americans use as part of their day-to-day routine. A recent study done by WPR found that the average American family has 17 screens in their household.

Whether its TVs, smart phones, or tablets these types of gadgets can add up to a significant amount of screen time.

Megan Moreno is the interim department chair of the Pediatrics Department at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and the co-medical director of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Moreno stays although there isn't a screen time recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics for children younger than 2 years-old, it is important to be cautious of what they're watching in addition to how much your watching.

"Understanding your child. How do they react to media, some kids can have three hours of media a day and still get straight A's and hang out with their friends, and other kids, 30 minutes is too much. So really thinking about the child, thinking about the content. We know that 30 minutes of Sesame Street is a lot different than 30 minutes of reality TV," said Moreno.

She advices parents to find multiple outlets to calm children down rather than putting a screen in front of them.

Parents that have questions about screen time and how it relates to mental health can visit the American Academy of Pediatrics.