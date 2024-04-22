'Walk for Infertility' raises awareness in Wausau

This week is Infertility Awareness Week, and a group right here in Central Wisconsin walked today to raise awareness for families fighting against infertility.

With the fundraising goal being met before the walk even started The Walk of Hope was off to a good pace.

Katelyn Lang, Co-Host of the Walk of Hope said, "One in six people experience infertility, and that would equate to about 172,000 Wisconsin residents, which would fill up Camp Randall twice if that kind of puts that into perspective."

The Badger State has no backup plan at the moment for these struggling families.

That is one of the many reasons why all of the proceeds from the event went to Resolve, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring a resolution for people challenged with family building.

Lang said, "Wisconsin has zero mandated insurance coverage for infertility or fertility preservation. So a lot of us can't afford the treatment that we need in order to build our families.”

Haylee Kaiser, Co-Host for the Walk of Hope said, “And that's why resolve is super important cause they are trying to help couples and they are trying for each state to try and get it mandated that we have insurance coverage for infertility."

The event is raising awareness one step at a time.