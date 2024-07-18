Oneida County Health Department confirms case of whooping cough in the county

The Oneida County Health Department is putting out a Pertussis Alert.

The health department says there’s been one confirmed case of whooping cough reported this week.

Whooping cough is a respiratory illness that typically begins with cold like symptoms and can become severe.

Infants, pregnant women, and individuals with weak immune systems are at highest risk for severe complications.

The health department is working to identify people who may have been exposed.

People are encouraged to stay home if sick and talk to a health care provider if you believe you’ve been exposed.

There are vaccines available to protect against whooping cough.

You can learn more about the vaccines and whooping cough on the Department of Health Services website.