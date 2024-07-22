Busy summer season increases need for awareness about water safety

Jumping into a lake can be one of the biggest joys of summer in the Northwoods, but you need to keep safety in mind.

Amy Larson, Paramedic and EMS Outreach Coordinator for Aspirus MedEvac, talked about some of the common calls they see.

“We respond to quite a few back and neck and extremity injuries from watersports such as water skiing or tubing. We also have responded to drownings, which are unfortunately are probably one of the more common. Shallow water diving emergencies are very common as well. If you’re not sure how deep the water is, please do not dive in,” said Larson.

Kaylee Dasher, Aquatics Director at the YMCA of the Northwoods, encouraged people to be water competent.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of three, and it’s the second leading cause of death for children under the age of 14.

“One thing I definitely recommend for parents, caregivers, just anyone really, is knowing what to do in an emergency,” added Dasher. “We here at the Y, we have different classes available, such as life-guarding classes, and as well as basic CPR first aid classes. And knowing what to do in an emergency and being able to keep a level head in an emergency can definitely be the difference in life or death, especially when it comes to CPR and drownings.”

Both experts stress the importance of taking water safety seriously. Dasher says learning how to float on your back and staying calm until help arrives can be effective.

Larson says picking the right life jacket for children and adults is also important.