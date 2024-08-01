Heat and humidity can be particularly hard for people with heart disease

Heat and humidity can be difficult for the body to deal with.

That can be especially true for people with heart disease.

Dr. Daniel Krause, a cardiologist with Aspirus Health Care, says heat affects those with heart disease in various ways, primarily through dehydration.

He says some medicines used for heart disease are diuretics, which can increase the risk for dehydration.

“People with cardiac disease and people in general, anytime it’s hot out you want to be aware. If you’re feeling light-headed, dizzy, fatigued, increased shortness of breath, those are all reasons to get out of the sun, take shade, try to drink some water. If you don’t feel significant improvement, try to find a cool spot specifically inside. If you have air conditioning even better,” said Krause.

Krause says to listen to your body.

"During these hot summer days, it’s not the time to push yourself. If you're not feeling well, don't be afraid to take a break. You can always come back to activities later after becoming hydrated and feeling better.”

Dr. Krause also advises caution for those taking medications that may cause fatigue.

He says beta blockers or other medications that slow the heart rate down can worsen symptoms during extreme heat.