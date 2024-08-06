West Nile virus makes first appearance this year in Wisconsin

West Nile virus infections have been detected in Wisconsin for the first time this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the virus was found in a healthy blood donor from Washington County, whose blood screened positive for WNV.

The positive blood donor is not officially considered a human case because they never had symptoms.

A dead bird from Chippewa County also tested positive for the virus.

"The first activity of West Nile virus this year in Wisconsin is a reminder that we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites even as summer winds down, as the risk of West Nile virus continues until the first frost. While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for significant illness," said State Health Officer Paula Tran.

WNV is spread to humans, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person.