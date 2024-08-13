Milk production may lead to more human infections of bird flu, study finds

Public health officials continue to monitor the spread of bird flu, with it passing from chickens to cows to humans.

A new study found the virus can linger on milking equipment for up to an hour, putting farmworkers at risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described the risk to humans as low, given the absence of human-to-human transmission but the new study suggested dairy workers are particularly vulnerable to infection.

A handful of those working near cows have become infected but there have not been any positive cases in the Badger State.

Crystal Heath, executive director of the advocacy group Our Honor, found it worrisome, given the high level of dairy production in Wisconsin. She wants industrial operations around the U.S. to embrace testing.

"Not allowing researchers and scientists to investigate this is really concerning for public health," Heath asserted.

Without a public health emergency, the federal government is limited in mandating testing. The Center for Biological Diversity said there is not much motivation for farm operators to voluntarily comply because of the potential impact on livelihoods. But advocates note workers, not farm owners, are exposed to the virus without being able to speak up for themselves. Immigrants make up 51% of all dairy labor.

Heath noted with the potential for infections going undetected, the situation should compel the U.S. to place less emphasis on industrial agriculture for its food production.

"Modern animal agriculture creates the conditions that can lead to the next pandemic," Heath pointed out. "With a lot of genetically similar stressed animals in close contact with human workers."

The U.S. government is working on candidate vaccines for bird flu as part of pandemic preparedness. The CDC said the development of a vaccine is a multistep process, and can take months to complete.

This story is based on original reporting by Julieta Cardenas at Sentient.

