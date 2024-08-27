Wisconsin students head back to school with some new immunization requirements

Wisconsin is still not seeing the school immunization rates that it was seeing pre-pandemic.

Before 2020, roughly 8% of students did not meet the minimum immunization requirements for K-12 enrollment. In the last two years, that’s gone up to 10%.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report “found that districts with higher rates of personal conviction waivers tended to be small, located in towns and rural communities, and have fewer students of color.”

Paula Tran is the state health officer and administrator for the Division of Public Health at the Department of Health Services.

She says the drop-in immunization rates across the state and country have meant vaccine preventable diseases are coming back.

“That's absolutely a data point that we're paying attention to, and communities and community leaders all around the state are actively working to get good information to families so that they can make the best healthy choices for their family,” said Tran.

There are some changes to immunization requirements this school year.

Students entering 7th grade need the meningococcal vaccine and a booster, for those eligible, for those entering 12th grade.

Also new, a parent report is no longer enough for a chicken pox vaccine exemption.

Students either need the vaccine or must have a diagnosis of chickenpox from a qualified healthcare provider.

Existing exemption options still apply.

Tran says updates to vaccine requirements and recommendations are expected over the years. She compared it to getting updates to technology.

“We get regular cell phone updates and regular computer updates, and part of that is gathering more information to keep our cell phones and computers working well,” said Tran. “That's the same with science, right? We update and refresh our information so that we're using the best of what's out there to keep ourselves and our community safe.”

You can check immunizations records on the DHS website.

Seasonal vaccines like those for the flu and COVID are not required, but Tran says they are recommended.

Updated versions of both will be available this fall.

“Health experts all across the country, and including those in our state, really recommend that folks are staying up to date on those seasonal vaccinations as well, because they can help ward off disease, but also reduce the severity of those diseases,” said Tran.

People can call 211 to find vaccine resources in their community.