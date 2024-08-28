Health officials encourage connectedness to help combat mental health issues

More than half of Wisconsin kids and teens are feeling anxious, depressed, or suicidal, according to a recent youth risk behavior report.

It’s an increasing trend that’s been going on for at least 10 years now and one that health officials are concerned about.

It comes alongside another trend, when school starts back up in September, more kids and teens self-harm.

Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall says there are signs parents can look out for.

“If kids are withdrawing more, their mood changes, if they're wearing long sleeves when it's not comfortable to wear long sleeves, that might be something to look into a little bit more,” said Hall. “Then, you know, take those steps to get some support. Either find out what's happening at school that might be helpful in terms of mental health support, or go to your pediatrician and ask for support.”

Hall believes all students could benefit from more connectedness.

She says the data has repeatedly shown that our brains are wired to connect with others and need a sense of belonging.

“The data shows us in lots of different ways. It shows us that when they feel like they belong, they're more likely to show up at school, they will have trusted relationships with teachers, so they're in a position to learn,” said Hall. “When they do better in school, they feel better and, oh, by the way, they're better prepared for after school, having a career and making a living that's sustainable.”

Healthy habits like eating right, getting enough sleep, limiting social media time, and getting outside for physical activities can all help improve mental health.

Hall recommends creating a media plan.

“Your whole family has a plan on whether you put your phones away at night so you're not on your phone at night, or you have a time during the week when everybody goes off the phone and does something fun together. Those things change the balance of what's happening and give kids a little more sense of calm and being ready to be face to face with other kids,” said Hall.

Hall says parents can be supportive by having open communication and listening to their child.