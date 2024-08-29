Wisconsin DHS encourages “small talks” to help prevent underage drinking

Underage drinking is becoming less popular.

Between 2019 and 2021, underage drinking rates dropped seven percentage points nationally, but Wisconsin’s rate only dropped four percentage points during that same time period.

Allison Weber is the multicultural coordinator in the Bureau of Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery at the Department of Health Services.

She says Wisconsin’s culture around heavy drinking is an added challenge.

“You model this behavior, and they think it's okay,” said Weber.

Weber says you can’t always control others behavior around your children, but you can control yours.

It’s one of the reasons the state started the “Small Talks” initiative.

The idea is to have short, quick conversations with kids about the risks of drinking. Weber says it’s less intimidating than a big, scary talk.

“We promote having these talks when you're sitting with your kids at the drive through, when you're sitting on a couch watching TV, when you're driving them to sports practice or, those little moments when you have time with your child, and hopefully they're undivided attention,” said Weber.

DHS has some talking points and resources available online.

One of Weber’s favorite questions is asking what kids are seeing in the media around drinking.

Deglamorizing alcohol in TV shows and movies can encourage kids and teens to not drink.

Weber says that extends to real life role-models as well.

“Children see their parents and caregivers as role models, so they're going to model the behavior that they see in front of them. So really informing parents about that and asking them maybe to change their habits a little bit if they're drinking in front of their kids,” said Weber. “Go to nonalcoholic beverage events. If you're having a drink, maybe wait until after the kids go to bed or don't drink excessively.”

DHS encourages parents and guardians to start having these small talks with kids starting at age 8.