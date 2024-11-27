Oneida County Health Department offers free online mental health resources

The Oneida County Health Department is offering community members new tools to help better understand and improve their mental health.

Mental health is one of the main issues the county plans to tackle as part of its Community Health Improvement Plan.

It’s now offering CredibleMind, a free, confidential online platform.

It provides professional resources including videos, podcasts, apps, books, articles, and more on mental wellbeing.

The platform is accessible 24/7.

It offers tools to learn new skills, assess mental health, and explore thousands of resources tailored to emotional, psychological, and social wellness.

Community members are encouraged to get started by taking the Mental Health Profile Assessment available on the platform.

It evaluates over 20 areas of mental health and overall wellbeing, offering personalized insights to help individuals take proactive steps toward a healthier mind.

Anyone who creates an account and completes the assessment by December 6, 2024, will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

You can access CredibleMind through the Oneida County Health Department website.