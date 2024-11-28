Health officials remind people alcohol and medications don’t mix well ahead of holiday gatherings

As family and friends gather for the holidays, health officials are reminding people to watch their alcohol intake, especially if they’re on medication.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs don’t often mix well.

Aspirus Health urges everyone to take a moment to learn how alcohol may interact with their medications.

“It’s riskier because people often drink more than they normally would this time of year,” Stetson Potrykus, Aspirus Pharmacy Resident. “These interactions can be more harmful than you think.”

Side effects can range from dizziness to liver damage.

People can contact their health care provider or pharmacist with questions.

If you're unsure whether alcohol interacts with your medications, Potrykus said it’s safest to avoid it.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation