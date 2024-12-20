Those traveling during the Holidays need to take along their medications safely

People who need to pack some medication as they travel need to make sure it is properly taken care of.

Aspirus Pharmacy Resident Rebecca Thao says to be sure it does not get too hot or too cold.

“To maintain their efficacy, you want to keep them in an insulated container if you can and keep them in their original container… just keep it from freezing temperatures,” says Thao.

Proper storage is essential to ensure medications work as intended, especially in extreme temperatures.

Make sure you take enough of your prescriptions to last the entire trip.

If you run out of a medication while you’re traveling, you can contact your health care provider to ask for a new prescription at a nearby pharmacy, ask for a prescription transfer through a national chain, or visit a local clinic for a new prescription.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation