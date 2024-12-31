Helping seniors through loneliness during the holidays

With Christmas less than a week away, experts are giving advice on how seniors and the community can fight against social isolation.

One study by AARP found more than 30% of seniors have felt lonely over the past five years during the holidays.

Lois Meszaros, licensed psychologist and executive council member of AARP Maryland, said there are common signs to warn family, friends or seniors themselves they may be experiencing isolation. One of those, she said, is shrinking social circles.

"They're complaining of their world shrinking," Meszaros observed. "They're no longer working, so they're not doing things with coworkers. Friends have moved away to warmer climates or to be closer to grandchildren."

Meszaros pointed out other signs of loneliness include a lack of interest in previously loved activities and unexplainable physical ailments. One example is a senior complaining of a sore arm or leg, despite doctors not being able to find anything wrong.

For anyone who might acutely feel the loneliness of the holidays, Meszaros noted there are ways to fight isolation. She suggested reaching out to family members and friends on the phone or going for walks in the neighborhood. Even if they don't feel like accepting an invitation, Meszaros advised they should go. Look for events at churches, senior centers and libraries.

Some older adults don't seek out help. For family members, friends or neighbors concerned about a senior in their life, Meszaros emphasized there are a number of ways to help them.

"Providing transportation, providing help with technology, I see these as things that are really needed," Meszaros observed.

She added it is helpful for older adults to have technology and learn how to use it, to keep feeling connected with others.