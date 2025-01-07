Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages homeowners to test for radon
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging homeowners and schools to test for radon.
Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can seep into homes through their foundation.
It can be deadly at high levels.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer.
In Wisconsin, 1 in 10 homes have elevated levels.
Radon is easy to test for and leaks can be fixed.
Reduced-cost test kits are available to childcare providers and all Wisconsin residents through their regional Radon Information Center.
Test kit promotions are happening throughout January.