Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages homeowners to test for radon

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:31 AM CST
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging homeowners and schools to test for radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can seep into homes through their foundation.

It can be deadly at high levels.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

In Wisconsin, 1 in 10 homes have elevated levels.

Radon is easy to test for and leaks can be fixed.

Reduced-cost test kits are available to childcare providers and all Wisconsin residents through their regional Radon Information Center.

Test kit promotions are happening throughout January.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
