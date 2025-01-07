Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages homeowners to test for radon

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging homeowners and schools to test for radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can seep into homes through their foundation.

It can be deadly at high levels.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

In Wisconsin, 1 in 10 homes have elevated levels.

Radon is easy to test for and leaks can be fixed.

Reduced-cost test kits are available to childcare providers and all Wisconsin residents through their regional Radon Information Center.

Test kit promotions are happening throughout January.