Wisconsin health officials encourage vaccinations as respiratory illness cases rise

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning people of an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV.

Cases for flu and COVID have nearly doubled in the last couple of weeks.

With the increase in cases comes an increase in hospitalizations.

Tom Haupt is the DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist. He says it comes down to the individual on if they need to seek medical care when they get sick.

Other health conditions like asthma or diabetes can put a person at greater risk for severe illness.

“One thing that people do not think about too often, though, is once they become sick, and they start feeling better, and then all of sudden they start feeling sick again, that could be a secondary infection, usually a bacterial infection, and that would really require to get to the physician clinician as quickly as possible,” said Haupt. “Otherwise, it's just knowing the symptoms, knowing the possibility of complications, and making a good, solid choice as to when to see the doctor.”

There is still time to get vaccines for RSV, COVID, and influenza.

Only 15% of Wisconsin residents have gotten the new COVID vaccine this year.

Flu vaccine levels are better with about 30% of the population getting vaccinated, but it’s still far below the goal of 70%.

“We know that vaccines are effective in not only preventing some cases of the virus that it's meant to be targeted, but also, if people do get sick, that the illness will be much less severe and there'll be a quicker recovery. We're just continuing to get that message out,” said Haupt.

You can contact your provider or visit vaccines.gov to schedule a vaccination.

In addition to getting vaccinated, DHS reminds people about basic hygiene to help stop the spread.