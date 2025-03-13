Wisconsin health officials urge people to get vaccinated against measles ahead of spring break travel

As of March 6, there are 222 reported measles cases in the U.S.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging people to take preventative measures to keep the disease from spreading here.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that causes rashes, fever, cough, and tiredness.

It can also lead to serious health problems like pneumonia, brain damage caused by swelling, and deafness.

Two people have died from it in recent weeks.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata is a board-certified pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Community Health Promotion.

She shared how some of her older colleagues remembered getting measles before the MMR vaccine.

“They were talking about how they just felt miserable, talking about how difficult it was, and how long they were out of school for,” said Zapata. “Adults born before 1957 they likely had it, and so that is the last time where it was something that was normal. We do not want to go back to that time period.”

Because of the effectiveness of the MMR Vaccine, the U.S. was able to eliminate measles in 2000 after documenting a year of no endemic spread of the virus.

As vaccination rates have dropped, cases have returned.

Wisconsin kids have some of the lowest measles vaccination rates in the country.

“It definitely makes us vulnerable, and we are aware of those statistics, and that is why we're needing to partner with you all, partner with everyone watching to have a conversation with your friends, your family members, your colleagues about this. We definitely are at risk, especially because of our lower vaccination rates,” said Zapata.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection against measles.

Zapata says getting vaccinated is the number one way to protect yourself.

Basic infection protection measures like washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask when travelling can also help protect people from measles.

At this time, DHS is not recommending any travel restrictions in the U.S. because of the measles.

“The one recommendation that we do have for all Wisconsinites, regardless of if they're traveling over spring break or not, is to make sure you are up to date on that MMR vaccination. That is the one thing that we are strongly recommending,” said Zapata.

Zapata says DHS has been working with local public health officers to raise awareness and to make sure they’re prepared if we do experience outbreaks.