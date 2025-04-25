Health officials encourage people to properly dispose of medications to avoid environmental contamination

Researchers have found more than 900 different pharmaceutical ingredients in rivers and streams around the world.

In turn, some fish and other aquatic creatures are being affected by increasing levels of drug pollution.

Researchers are still studying the impact of this.

One way to help reduce the amount of drugs that gets into our waterways is by properly disposing of them.

“Flushing your medications down the toilet is a very bad idea because it affects many things, especially the environment,” said Rebecca Thao, an Aspirus Pharmacy Resident. “These medications are made from chemicals, and these chemicals can get into the environment and harm our water supply, contaminate our water it's just really bad for the environment, so please do not flush them down the toilet.”

Just throwing it in your trash can also lead to children, pets, or even wildlife getting to it.

Medication drop boxes are the safest way to dispose of medication.

While many at hospitals and police stations are available year-round, there is a big push to collect medication Saturday as part of the National Drug Take Back Day.

“One thing that I'd like patients to know when it comes to medication disposal is please follow your local guidelines and remove personal information if you can some of the items that disposals do not accept are like needles personal health care, such as like lotions,” said Thao.

There are several locations across the Northwoods accepting medication Saturday.

You can find a location near you on the Department of Health Services website.