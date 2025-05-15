Report: Wisconsin youth mental health struggles at all-time high

The latest state data show the number of Wisconsin youth who are struggling with their mental health has spiked.

The report from the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health showed the numbers have increased dramatically over the past 10 years. While rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts went up across the board, girls saw an overall higher increase. Wisconsin boys however, are two to four times more likely to die by suicide than girls, according to the report.

Amy Marsman, senior research analyst at the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, said the trends are worse for LGBTQ+ students and students of color.

"They feel less connected to their school and less likely to report that they feel they belong at their school," Marsman explained. "We know that there are target populations that we should really focus on."

Marsman pointed out teens are also getting less sleep than ever before which is foundational to their mental health. She stressed caregivers should ensure they get sufficient sleep and limit screen time at home.

More than 20% of teens reported self-harm and nearly 25% of girls reported seriously considering suicide, according to the report. Marsman noted factors like rising food insecurity, particularly among students of color, also play a significant role. She added additional support during the pandemic helped to eliminate food insecurity gaps but now, black children in Wisconsin are five times more likely to be hungry than their white counterparts.

"Some of these everyday situations really impact youth mental health," Marsman observed. "Whether you're getting enough sleep, whether you are getting enough to eat, whether there's financial stability in your household, all of those are factors and they are disproportionately impacting kids of color."

Marsman argued tax relief to help families meet basic needs and sustained investments in school mental health are crucial to combating the issue. She emphasized programs like peer mental health groups at the high school level can help prevent suicide and improve school culture.

"Knowing that they have a trusted adult in their school and in their home is essential," Marsman underscored. "It just needs to be one adult that they feel that they can go to, so it's very important that parents are building relationships with the teachers in their child's school."

Wisconsin's "Speak Up, Speak Out" tip line is available 24 hours a day when anyone can report a mental health crisis or threat and receive confidential and professional support.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.