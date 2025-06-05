Lithium-ion batteries are being used in more and more devices. Here’s some ways to make sure they’re being used safely.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in many products ranging from Electric bikes and power tools to cellphones and child toys.

When used as intended and stored properly, lithium batteries that have been certified are generally safe.

“I think it's when we have that abuse or misuse or when something hasn't been tested for safety, is when we start seeing the issues,” said Nicole Sanders, Research Amplification Lead for UL Research Institutes and its Fire Safety Research Institute.

The Fire Safety Research Institute is part of the family of research institutes from UL that studies how lithium-ion batteries are impacting fire behavior.

She says fire safety starts with buying products that have been tested and certified by a nationally recognized testing lab.

“If you're looking at what you're going to be bringing into your home and keeping your family safe, it's a pretty good first step, because someone has taken this battery into a lab and tested it through all kinds of conditions and has certified that it performs well and it has the recommended safety measures included in that battery that will be inside your device,” said Sanders.

From there its making sure the battery is used as the manufacturer intended.

As part of its Take CHARGE of Battery Safety campaign, the Fire Safety Research Institute encourages people to:

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Only use the charging equipment that comes with the product or that’s made for the product.

Store batteries away from extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, exits, and anything flammable.

Charge larger devices (such as eBikes) outside the home – and never in your exit path.

Do not modify the battery or the charger in any way.

Do not charge larger devices overnight.

Sanders said they don’t recommend charging it overnight so that you can make sure to keep an eye out for any warning signs.

This can include heat coming off the battery, wisps of smoke, bulging spots on the battery, and any kind of hissing or popping noise.

If any of these happen, you should unplug the charger immediately. If a battery does catch fire in your home, get out and call 911.

“You should get out as quickly as possible. This is another reason why we ask people to be thinking about their escape plan and not waiting to the last minute to figure out how you're going to be able to get out of your place,” said Sanders. “We want people to just take precautions. If you're starting to see things that are unusual, generally speaking, from this device, take caution.”

You can find more resources and advice for avoiding lithium-ion battery fires at batteryfiresafety.org.