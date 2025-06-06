Study: Therapy dogs help kids in ER skip anxiety meds

A new study from Wayne State University finds that therapy dogs may be just what the doctor ordered for kids experiencing anxiety in the emergency room.

Research shows around 15% of children need medication or physical restraint just to get through treatment in the ER, adding to an already stressful situation for them and their parents.

The study included 80 kids ages 5 to 17, who received standard child-life therapy - but half of the kids also spent about 10 minutes with a therapy dog team.

Dr. Jeffrey Kline, lead researcher and WSU School of Medicine emergency medicine professor & associate chair of research, said there was an almost 50% reduction in anxiety among the kids who interacted with the therapy dogs.

"The dogs worked as well as say, for example, a drug like valium - but with no drug," said Kline. "And also the kids that received the therapy dog, plus handler, generally required fewer behavioral controlled medications."

Researchers measured anxiety using face charts and saliva tests for cortisol, a stress hormone. They took readings before the dog visit, 45 minutes after, and again two hours later.

More than half of the kids who did not see a therapy dog needed medication to calm their anxiety. However, in the group that spent time with a dog, only about a third needed those drugs.

Dr. Kline said there's clear evidence that therapy dogs help in the ER, and he said he believes it's time to adopt the practice.

"Emergency departments that have access to therapy dogs should be incorporating them routinely," said Kline. "The one down side is dogs need to sleep - you know they don't work all day, they work for about two hours. But, if available, I think emergency departments, especially children's EDs should be using them."

Dr. Kline said there are more than 50,000 therapy dogs in hospitals, schools, and nursing homes across the country - helping comfort people of all ages, from pediatrics to geriatrics.

