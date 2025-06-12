Men's health month a reminder to stay up to date on health screenings

People who feel healthy may put off getting healthcare than can make a big long-term difference.

June is Men’s Health Month, providing a reminder that small steps can lead to a lasting improvement in your well being.

Dr. Alex Trecartin, a family medicine provider with the Aspirus Weston Clinic, says some don’t realize how long it has been since they had some routine screenings.

“In our busy lives, men who feel healthy might not realize how much time has gone by since their last medical care,” said Dr. Trecartin. “As a result, it’s easy to fall behind on needed screenings, conversations, and direction to maintain that state of good health long term.”

Mental health is another concern, as a patient may not realize how much their life is being impacted.

“Mental health is a big deal, and a lot of it goes unrecognized,” said Dr. Trecartin. “It may not feel severe enough that someone seeks care, but it could still be impacting their relationships, their work, or their ability to enjoy life.”

Primary care providers offer support that goes beyond checkups. Regular visits help uncover silent health issues and give patients the tools to take control of their health. Some of the key ways providers support health include:



Annual exams can detect issues like high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol even when no symptoms are present. Catching these early makes them easier to manage.

Lipid panels are blood tests that measure cholesterol and triglyceride levels. These key indicators of heart health should be monitored based on age and individual risk.

Cancer screenings for prostate and colon cancer are typically recommended starting in midlife. Your provider can guide you on when to begin and how often to screen.