High temperatures and humidity can create health challenges

High heat and humidity will drift into Wisconsin this weekend.

That combination can be a challenge, especially for people who already have a health condition.

Dr. Daniel Krause, a cardiologist with Aspirus Health Care, talked about some of the things to watch for.

"If you experience lightheadedness, dizziness, fatigue, or shortness of breath, seek shade, drink water, and rest," advises Dr. Krause.

Finding a cool, preferably air-conditioned environment can provide relief from symptoms.

There’s an enhanced risk for people with heart problems.

"Heat affects people with heart disease in various ways, primarily through dehydration," says Dr. Krause.

In hot weather, the body works harder to regulate temperature, leading to increased heart rate and blood flow to the skin. This added strain can exacerbate symptoms for those with heart disease, causing electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, and blood pressure fluctuations.

He warns that medications like diuretics, which increase urination, can exacerbate dehydration symptoms such as lightheadedness and dizziness. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, is crucial.

“Listen to your body,” Dr. Krause emphasizes. "During these hot summer days, it’s not the time to push yourself. If you're not feeling well, don't be afraid to take a break. You can always come back to activities later after becoming hydrated and feeling better.”

