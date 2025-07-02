Vilas County Health Department issues health advisory for Big Arbor Vitae Lake Beach

The Vilas County Health Department is issuing a health advisory effective immediately for Big Arbor Vitae Lake Beach, located on the northeast shoreline of Big Arbor Vitae Lake off Buckhorn Road, due to the presence of blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms.

Some species of blue-green algae can produce toxins that may cause illness in both humans and animals. Vilas County Health Department staff are working with the

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to assess water conditions and post health advisory signage at the beach and other relevant public access points.

Health Risks

Blue-green algal blooms occur when certain types of algae grow rapidly in warm, nutrient-rich, and stagnant water. Exposure can happen through ingesting contaminated water, inhaling aerosolized droplets, or direct skin contact with algae or surface scum.

Symptoms in humans may include:

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Respiratory irritation or wheezing

Eye irritation

Skin rashes, hives, or blisters

Symptoms in pets and wildlife may include:

Vomiting or diarrhea

Weakness or difficulty walking

Seizures

Loss of appetite

Sudden death in severe cases

Symptoms typically appear within minutes to hours after exposure.

When to Avoid Water Contact

You should avoid swimming, wading, or letting pets enter water that:



Looks like pea soup or spilled paint

Has a strong green discoloration or streaks

Shows surface scums, mats, or foamy films

Contains green dots or globs floating under the surface

Additionally, avoid boating or running sprinklers with water from areas affected by a bloom to reduce inhalation risk.

Monitoring and Duration

Given the ongoing warm temperatures, conditions may continue to support blooms throughout the summer. Water quality can change quickly. Always visually check the water before swimming or letting pets near the lake.

Reporting Illness

If you or your pets experience symptoms that could be related to blue-green algae exposure, please contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian. The Wisconsin Division of Public Health also asks people to report suspected illnesses online at:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/water/bg-algae/index.htm

Or by phone: 608-266-1120

More Information:

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/water/bg-algae/index.htm

Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources:

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/lakes/bluegreenalgae