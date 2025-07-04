Health officials encourage safe firework handling this holiday weekend

Firework displays are planned all across the Northwoods for tonight.

Health officials are urging people that plan to light off their own to use caution.

Every year, fireworks send thousands of children in the U.S. to the emergency department.

Fireworks-related injuries often affect the hands, fingers, legs, head, and eyes.

Many involve burns and are sometimes serious enough to require emergency care.

“The most common thing we see are burn related injuries that can come from, obviously, the igniting and heat that's involved with using fireworks,” said Dr. Eric Maki, an Aspirus Emergency Medicine Physician. “One of the most common things that causes burns is sparklers. They are fun, and I know everybody enjoys them at this time of year, but they burn at an extremely high temperature, and even when the firework has completed, the residual stick from the sparkler remains very hot.”

According to early 2024 data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 14,700 people were treated in emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries.

That’s a 52 percent increase from the previous year. Eleven deaths were also reported.

Experts point to misuse, malfunctioning devices, and illegal fireworks as major contributing factors.

“This time of year is always fun for everybody to enjoy fireworks. The safest fireworks are the professional firework shows. They're put on by trained pyrotechnicians and have the least risk of harm to those who are watching and enjoying the fireworks,” said Maki.

Aspirus Health and the CPSC encourage everyone to celebrate safely this holiday by following these safety tips:



Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Have a designated adult supervise fireworks activities.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Keep spectators at a safe distance from the fireworks.

Find more fireworks safety tips at cpsc.gov/fireworks.

