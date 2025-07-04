Smoke free indoor air law marks 15th anniversary in Wisconsin

Saturday, July 5th, marks the 15th anniversary of Wisconsin's smoke-free indoor air law.

It banned smoking indoors in public places.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the change has protected and improved the health of state residents.

Seventy-five percent of Wisconsinites say they approve of the state's existing smoke-free air law.

The Department of Health Services says it's also contributed to fewer people in the state smoking, with both adult and youth smoking rates down significantly in the last 15 years.

Along with making the air cleaner in public places, the smoke-free law also normalizes tobacco-free environments for our kids and discourages them from using commercial tobacco products. Additionally, smoke-free air laws are linked to a reduction in health issues and hospital stays for restaurant and bar workers, and others affected by secondhand smoke, as well as a reduction in hospital costs.

"Smoke-free businesses have become so normal for today's kids, it's hard for them to believe that smoking was once allowed in Wisconsin restaurants or on airplanes," says State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator Paula Tran.

"Wisconsin's smoke-free law has stood the test of time, and in today's age it's rare for any law to enjoy the broad kind of support it has," continued Paula Tran. "It's important that the law remain in place so that Wisconsin residents of all ages and professions can enjoy smoke-free air in our public places for decades to come."

Learn more ways DHS works to prevent commercial tobacco use in Wisconsin, at dhs.wisconsin.gov/tobacco. People who are ready to quit smoking or using commercial tobacco products can call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) for free help and medications.