The Powassan Virus is still rare in Wisconsin, but health officials urge people to look out for the tick-borne disease

Wisconsin has seen a steady rise in disease transmitted by ticks, mostly Lyme Disease.

Since 2003, a couple cases of Powassan Virus have been reported most years with a spike of 12 cases last year.

Unlike Lyme disease, which can often be treated with antibiotics, Powassan virus has no widely recognized cure.

It attacks the nervous system and can lead to viral encephalitis, inflammation of the brain, which can be fatal or result in long-term neurological issues.

Dr. James Thatcher is a physician at the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center in Woodruff.

“Symptoms of viral encephalitis, which will be similar to Powassan, would be fevers, headaches, obviously, in a severe case, could be seizure like activity, but fevers and headaches and malaise, not eating, not drinking, not communicating. Basically, brain on fire symptoms, we would call it,” said Thatcher.

Blacklegged, or deer, ticks can carry the virus. It’s the same type of tick that carries Lyme Disease.

Young children, the elderly, immunocompromised, and people living alone are especially vulnerable.

“Especially if you know you're bit by a tick, you need to just get checked out,” said Thatcher.

Thatcher says preventing tick bites is key.

Products like DEET, Permethrin, and Picaridin remain effective tick repellents.

Natural alternative like cedar wood oil, lemongrass, thyme, and clove can also help repel ticks and other bugs that can carry diseases.

“We got to protect ourselves from all bugs, but, but cedar wood oil is a good place to start if you’re going natural,” said Thatcher.

If you or a loved one has been bitten by a tick and develops symptoms like fever, severe headache, or confusion, Thatcher says to seek medical care immediately.

In the past two decades, Powassan virus cases have been found in many local counties including Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Lincoln, and Price.

From 2003 through 2024, a total of 68 cases of Powassan virus disease have been reported to public health in Wisconsin.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation.