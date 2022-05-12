COVID on the rise: Wisconsin daily average tops 2,000 for first time since March

For the first time in three months, the average of daily COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is topping 2,000. The state is currenlty averaging 2,062 cases a day.

Cases have been steadily rising since the end of March.

The 7-day average of daily cases has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

Wisconsin has also seen a rise in hospitalizations.

Two weeks ago, the state was averaging about 222 patients a day with COVID. Now, it’s 309.

The state has not seen a dramatic rise in COVID patients that end up in the ICU.

The 7-day average for deaths is five people a day.

The Department of Health Services urges people to get vaccinated, including a booster.