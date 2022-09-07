WI Department of Health Services approves new COVID-19 booster, appointments to become available as doses arrive in the state

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services approved the latest COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday.

The newly approved boosters target both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the more common Omicron strains that are making their way around.

DHS say doses have already started arriving in the state and will continue to come in over the next several weeks.

Pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are expected to make appointments available as their booster doses arrive.

A Moderna booster is available to people 18 and older. A Pfizer booster is available to those as young as 12.

Booster are recommended two to three months after your latest COVID shot or COVID infection.

You can search vaccine.gov for appointments available near you.

