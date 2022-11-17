Additional free COVID-19 tests available for Wisconsin residents through Say Yes! COVID Test Program

Wisconsin residents can order another round of free at-home COVID tests.

All households can now place an order for a new test kit every month.

One kit contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

You order through the “Say Yes! COVID Test” website and tests are shipped through Amazon.

Other options for testing:

Visiting a community testing site. There are currently more than 500 community testing sites across the state, many of which offer free COVID-19 testing.

There are currently more than 500 community testing sites across the state, many of which offer free COVID-19 testing. Purchasing self-tests(link is external) through pharmacies, retail outlets, or online. Self-tests are widely available at pharmacies and other retail stores across the state.

Self-tests are widely available at pharmacies and other retail stores across the state. Using health insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare plans to cover the cost of purchasing additional self-tests. Private insurers and some Medicare plans continue to cover the cost of eight rapid COVID-19 tests per member each month. Members of BadgerCare Plus and most Wisconsin Medicaid programs can also receive COVID-19 tests from Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies using their ForwardHealth ID card. People are encouraged to contact their health insurance provider for more information.

of purchasing additional self-tests. Private insurers and some Medicare plans continue to cover the cost of eight rapid COVID-19 tests per member each month. Members of BadgerCare Plus and most Wisconsin Medicaid programs can also receive COVID-19 tests from Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies using their ForwardHealth ID card. People are encouraged to contact their health insurance provider for more information. Contacting a health care provider. Your local or tribal health department, primary health care provider, or community health center can help find a test near you.

The test you receive may have a past expiration date.

The FDA has extended the expiration date for many at-home COVID tests.

The tests you get through the Say Yes program should be good for at least another six months. You can double check by entering the lot number on the iHealth website.

DHS wants to make sure people have tests available as people gather for the upcoming holidays.

It’s recommended to test if you’re experiencing COVID symptoms or five days being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you do test positive, you should stay home for at least five days, separate yourself from others, and notify your close contacts.