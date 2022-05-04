© 2022 WXPR
Silver Alert canceled for Minocqua man

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
Donald+Smith.jpg
Minocqua Police Department
Donald Smith.

Update 11:06 a.m.: The Silver Alert for Donald Smith has been canceled. He was found safe.

Original Post: Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Donald Smith.

A Silver Alert was issued after the 80-year-old was reported missing Wednesday morning.

2011+Black+Chevy+Silverado.jfif
A car similar to the one Smith was driving.

According to the alert, Smith left his home in Minocqua around 7:50 a.m. in a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, plates GY3884. There’s a dent on the rear.

Smith told his wife that he was going to Wausau to a county building, possibly near Marathon Park.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon plaid shirt, and a navy-blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minocqua Police Department at (715) 356-3234.

