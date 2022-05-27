Illinois man dies in Arbor Vitae crash
An Illinois man died in the car crash in Arbor Vitae Wednesday afternoon.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office released his name Friday.
Police say Ryan Tackette, 23, from Oswego, Illinois was a passenger.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the crash at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.
It happened on highway 70 near the intersection with Marsh View Lane in the Town of Arbor Vitae.
A vehicle headed east collided with a pick-up truck pulling a loaded trailer headed west.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one death and said both drivers were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.