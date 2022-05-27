© 2022 WXPR
Local News

Illinois man dies in Arbor Vitae crash

Katie Thoresen
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
police_lights.jpg
PIXABAY.COM
/

An Illinois man died in the car crash in Arbor Vitae Wednesday afternoon.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office released his name Friday.

Police say Ryan Tackette, 23, from Oswego, Illinois was a passenger.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the crash at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened on highway 70 near the intersection with Marsh View Lane in the Town of Arbor Vitae.

A vehicle headed east collided with a pick-up truck pulling a loaded trailer headed west.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one death and said both drivers were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Katie Thoresen
