Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

WXPR | By WAOW Television Mason Dowling
Published May 31, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT
Price County Sheriff

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening.

According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.

They were camping along the north fork of the Flambeau River in the Township of Lake.

A third person who was also seated at the picnic table was uninjured.

Two people fishing nearby heard the crash and came to assist until emergency services arrived.

One of the anglers reported they noticed the wind picked up for around ten minutes before they heard the tree fall.

Local News WXPR NewsPrice countylaw enforcement
