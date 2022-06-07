Sheriff’s Office investigating threats to Oneida County school officials

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community as it is handling a threat made to school officials in the Minocqua area, which also apparently extended to the other side of the county.

Both Lakeland Union and Three Lakes School District posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that buildings would be closed for the day and all activities were canceled.

Three Lakes said it was due to a “a county-wide active threat.”

Sheriff Grady Hartman told WXPR it is no longer an active situation. Law enforcement is with the individual who they say made the threat.

The individual is an adult from the Minocqua area. Hartman said he owns guns but was not currently in possession of the firearms.

WXPR will update this article as we learn more information.

