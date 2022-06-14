Zietlow announces exit as YMCA of the Northwoods CEO

The YMCA of the Northwoods Board of Directors announced it will be conducting a “robust search,” for a CEO following Ryan Zietlow’s departure Aug. 1. In a statement, the board congratulated Zietlow on his new position as CEO of the Stevens Point Area YMCA.

“While we’re sad to see him go, the board thanks Ryan for the exemplary leadership he has provided for the organization – and for the broader community,” said Jake Weinand, the Chief Volunteer Officer of the YMCA of the Northwoods. “During his tenure, Ryan successfully spearheaded a multimillion-dollar campaign to expand the YMCA’s childcare, school age, and recreational offerings. He skillfully navigated the YMCA of the Northwoods through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan also expanded the YMCA of the Northwoods’ footprint of positive impact to the Park Falls, Lakeland, Eagle River, and Land O’Lakes areas.”

Weinand also stated the Y is in “excellent shape” due to the strength of the Y’s leadership, board of directors, staff and members.

Zietlow, a 2002 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, said the decision to leave the Rhinelander community was a difficult one for him and his wife, Amy.

“The Rhinelander community has been great to us,” Zietlow said. “The changes we have watched occur show the dedication those around us have in making this one of the best communities in Wisconsin. The YMCA has shown tremendous growth in the ability to make an impact and I will be forever grateful for what this team has accomplished.”

He added that his family lives in the Stevens Point area, and he looks forward to putting his dedication to the YMCA and family together.

Zietlow has been with the YMCA of the Northwoods since Sept. 2017.

This story is courtesy of the Star Journal.