Several fire departments called in for fire at waste management facility in Minocqua

Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire at Minocqua Waste Management

WXPR contributor Dean Acheson was on scene shortly after it started this morning. He says no flames were visible but white smoke could be pouring out of the building.

The fire started just after 9:00 Monday morning.

Chief Luke Taylor with the Minocqua Fire Department told a News 9 reporter at the scene that a truck was unloading material and didn't realize the material was hot, which then started the fire.

The fire is inside a building used to store garbage.

The facility is off Highway J near the intersection with 47.

Heat from the fire has scorched the side of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The departments are still working on putting out hotspots and expect they will be busy for several more hours.

It is not yet known if this will impact the town's garbage pickup services.