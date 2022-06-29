Fisherman found dead after extensive search in Langlade County

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a Shawano County resident drowned in a river in the Town of Wolf River over the weekend.

The 73-year-old was reported missing after having gone fishing on June 27.

A search started that night by the stream where the person's car was found. The search continued through the night and into the morning.

The fisherman was found dead in the river around 11:30 a.m. June 28.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death was ruled a drowning. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

More than two dozen fire departments and search and rescue groups were called in to assist with the search.