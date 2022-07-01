© 2022 WXPR
Fire destroys Lac du Flambeau residence

Published July 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
Fire destroyed a home in Lac du Flambeau.

In a press release, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department said a call for help came in at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, reporting a fire on Rocky Point Lane.

When emergency personnel arrived, the residence was fully engulfed.

The occupants and their pets were safe, with no injuries.

What caused the fire is not known, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

The building and everything in it was a total loss.

A number of agencies helped at the scene.

