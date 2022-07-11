© 2022 WXPR
Local News

Multiple 911 calls draws law enforcement to local scout camp, no threat found

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published July 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT
police_lights.jpg
PIXABAY.COM
/

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received four 911 calls from the area of Tesomas Scout Camp on Monday morning.

During three of the calls, dispatchers didn’t get any information from the caller. During one of the calls, the person told dispatch someone had a gun and then hung up.

Dispatch tried to call the phone number back, but no one answered.

The sheriff’s office contacted camp staff. The camp was put on lock down while law enforcement responded.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says when they got to the area the phone call was made from, it was determined there was no emergency.

The investigation is ongoing.

Katie Thoresen
