Hodag Food Wagon returns with additional location to help more families

Between no school or limited school-provided meals and high inflation rates it can be hard for families to keep their children well-fed right now.

The YMCA along with the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and UW-Extension Food Wise are bringing back the Hodag Food Wagon.

“Last year, we had an amazing program. We started at the end of June and went through right before the school year started. We had our one location at Central School. We distributed 40 to 60 bags each time,” said Stephanie Dalquist, Associate Assistant Director of the YMCA of the Northwoods.

There are few changes this year that Dalquist hopes will help reach even more people.

There will now be two food distribution sites, one outside the Rhinelander District Library and the other outside the YMCA Youth Development Center on Pelham Street.

While the focus is making sure kids in the community don’t go hungry, Dalquist says it’s open to anyone in need.

“As of last year, when we got our grant for hunger relief, we wanted to target the youth and that population in our community,” she said. “But we don’t turn anybody away because if somebody comes and they’re in need of some food or for somebody to be for a neighbor, etc. we’re happy to distribute. That’s what we’re there for, to help with the hunger relief in the community.”

The wagons will be out there every Thursday from noon to 1:00 until around the end of August.

You can contact Dalquist at the YMCA if you’re interested in supporting or volunteering at the Hodag Food Wagon. She can be reached at 715-362-9622 ext.104 or sdahlquist@ymcanw.org.