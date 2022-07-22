Vilas County seeks services for a new primary highway facility

The Vilas County highway committee is seeking requests for proposals for a new highway facility.

Highway commissioner Tony Schalinske said their current facility was built in the 60s and is antiquated, inefficient, and undersized for present day highway equipment.

“We will include new administrative offices, committee meeting and training room, adequate garage facilities for fleet vehicles, other county vehicles in cold storage,” Schalinske said. “Areas for vehicle and equipment maintenance and storage for shop supplies, tires and bulk fluids are necessary and a sign shop and welding/fabrication shop will also reside at the facility.”

The proposals for the new facility need to include a schematic design, site investigations, design development, construction documents, cost estimates, and construction administration for 2023.

The facility will be built in Eagle River and be done in phases.

The first phase will include preliminary space needs with a master plan for the entire property which will allow future expansion alternatives broken out in five, ten, and twenty-five year intervals.

Phase two will be the design and construction documents and phase three will be the bidding process and award with phase four being construction.

The highway department will start drafting the request for proposals. All proposals must be submitted to the Vilas County highway department no later than December 2, 2022, by 2:00 pm.

Submittals by FAX or E-Mail are not acceptable and will be rejected outright.