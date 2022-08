A home in Conover sustained significant fire damage Friday afternoon, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

A call of a small explosion and black smoke came into dispatch about 1:30 p.m. last Friday.

It was in the area of Church Road in Conover.

The sheriff’s office says the home was on fire when first responders arrived.

The Salvation Army was brought in to help the family who lived there.

The fire is under investigation.