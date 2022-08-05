Rainbow dam maintenance requires bridge closure, detour around County Highway D

If your route takes you over the Rainbow Flowage Dam in Oneida County, you’re going to want to give yourself more time starting Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company has been doing routine maintenance on the dam for the last two construction seasons.

To finish the project, the company needs to close access to the bridge on County Highway D.

“It’s important that maintenance be proactive. The rainbow dam is a large structure and if maintenance isn’t performed it can deteriorate to the point of being a danger to the public,” said Peter Hansen, Vice President of Operations for Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company.

It is a nearly 13 miles detour from one side of the bridge to the other. Signs will be posted.

It takes people along Gypsy Lake Road to Black Lake Road to River Road to Hwy 47 before getting back to Cty Hwy D.

The detour is expected to be in place until November 1st when the project is done.

“The plan right now is to open the roadway for traffic on Fridays through the weekend and as long as that goes well, we’ll continue to do that. Right now, the schedule is to close the roadway on Monday morning through Thursday night and then open it up after construction is done on Thursdays,” said Hansen.

The closure starts this Monday at 6:00 a.m.

The local post office and first responders have been notified of the detour.

Recreation on the flowage is not expected to be impacted.