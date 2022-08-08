© 2022 WXPR
Local News

Driver dies in single car crash in Vilas County Sunday night

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published August 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT
squad_lights.jpg
pixabay.com
/

A driver in Vilas County died in a single car crash Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 on County Highway N in Plum Lake.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old man was driving east on Highway N when his car went off the road.

It rolled down the steep embankment and landed on the roof.

The driver was thrown from the car.

No one else was in the car.

Plum Lake Ambulance Service, Plum Lake Fire Department, Kumbiers Tow Service, Vilas County Medical Examiner and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The driver’s name is being withheld at this time.

Vilas County
Katie Thoresen
