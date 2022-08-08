© 2022 WXPR
Fire destroys Copy Cat Printing building in Minocqua

WXPR | By Dean S. Acheson
Published August 8, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire that destroyed a long-time Minocqua business.

The 2-story wood-frame structure housed Copy Cat Printing located along U.S. Highway 51 just north of the Island of Minocqua.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked on Highway 51 at Old U.S. Highway 70 in Oneida County. Traffic is being rerouted on Old U.S. Highway 70 and Lakeview Drive.

The fire happened around 4:20 a.m. Monday morning. Most of the exterior of the building is still standing, but the interior is gutted.

Two cars parked near the building were also destroyed. A nearby garage sustained significant heat damage to its exterior.

The fire is contained and firefighters have entered the upper level of the building.

