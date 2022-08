A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday.

Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua.

Kozey was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DNR is investigating the crash.